Gilbert Town Council votes to move forward with proposed Morrison Ranch project

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Town Council voted 6-1 at Tuesday night’s meeting to move forward with the proposed Morrison Ranch project. Councilmember Bobbi Buchli was the one who voted against the development, which had been revised multiple times over the last year to incorporate more community input.

The first proposal from the developer, The Colmena Group, involved 93% of the 311-acre property being zoned as light industrial use, including warehouses and loading docks. Only 70% of the land will be light industrial in the approved version. Many people voiced concerns at earlier meetings about the original project vision interrupting day-to-day life in the nearby Morrison Ranch community near Power and Elliot roads.

The decrease in warehouses and loading docks will be replaced by more mixed-use land, including multi-family units and possibly restaurants or grocery stores. “I think that it’s going to be a really fun destination, so I think that a lot of the folks that had to drive quite a bit away to have all those fun factors are going to be close. So I’m hoping for restaurants, I’m hoping for grocers, I’m hoping for entertainment. I think it’s going to be a really fun place,” one woman in attendance said. The developers also ensured that certain types of businesses, such as sexual stores, crematoriums, or recycling centers, would not operate on this new land.

The council took a recess to escape an emotional environment met with boos and shouting from the audience, most of them Morrison Ranch residents.

Nearly everyone in attendance was in favor of the latest version of the district. “To have somebody build something that works with the neighborhood, that respects the neighborhood that’s there, that we can look out from the end of our street and have a good view. We can get out and connect to the restaurants and retail and have an opportunity to really do that. I think that’s something I don’t know will come next time and that’s why I support this, and I appreciate the changes that have been made,” one speaker said at the meeting.

However, there were still some concerns about potential traffic issues. There were also worries about whether multi-family apartments would be occupied next to an industrial area and if they would impact nearby property values.

