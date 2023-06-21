Gallen deals, D-backs take two of three from Brewers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It always seems like a good day in D-backs land when ace Zac Gallen pitches, and he proved once again why he’s among the best starting pitchers in the league, tossing seven frames of one-run ball en route to a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon.

The game was a pitching duel, with Gallen and Brewers’ starter Julio Teheran effectively deceiving hitters. However, the D-backs ultimately emerged victorious.

Another 7 innings of one-run ball.



Zac Gallen is automatic. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/AiW80sr5mg — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 21, 2023

The Brewers opened scoring in the sixth inning when outfielder Raimel Tapia crushed a solo home run to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead. Tapia, only in his fourth game with the team after being released by the Boston Red Sox on June 13, recorded a .264 batting average with a home run and 10 RBI in 39 games with the Sox. Tapia has a career batting average of .338 in 71 games against the Diamondbacks.

That’d be it for the Brewers, though. Emmanuel Rivera and Alek Thomas hit RBI singles in the sixth inning, giving the D-backs a 2-1 advantage. The offense continued to pile it on, adding two more runs in the eighth inning and one in the ninth. Rivera and Thomas had an impressive game, each recording three hits and finishing 3-for-5. This victory gave the Diamondbacks a much-needed confidence boost after their disappointing 7-4 loss on Tuesday, where they blew a 5-3 lead.

Gallen lowered his season ERA to 2.84 in an impressive display, striking out four batters and conceding just three hits. The victory improved Gallen’s record to 9-2 this season. With this win, the Diamondbacks maintain their lead in the NL West, boasting an impressive 45-30 record, three games ahead of the surging San Francisco Giants. On Friday, the Diamondbacks are scheduled to visit the Bay area for a three-game series against the Giants.

But until then, the Diamondbacks are set to fly to Washington, D.C., to play the Nationals on Thursday, making up for a game canceled due to Canadian wildfires back on June 8. Southpaw Tommy Henry will pitch for the team with a 4.66 ERA and a 3-1 record.

