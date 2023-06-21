First Alert heat next week as winds pick up on Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with a low of 77 degrees which is 3 degrees below our average low this time of year. We will see high temperatures near our average, around 106 degrees, on Wednesday afternoon.

We are watching a low-pressure system that will drop down from the Pacific Northwest and start to cool things down a bit in the next couple of days. This low will also bring with it some breezy conditions beginning Thursday as well. Expect highs around 105 on Thursday and even more relaxed on Friday with a high of 100.

Over the weekend, that ridge of high pressure bringing the heat in Texas will start to bring the heat here in the Valley. Some of the warmest temperatures of the year will be here beginning Monday through Wednesday next week. The forecast high on Monday is 110, and because of the heat, we have issued a First Alert for Monday.

