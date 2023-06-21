DNA evidence identifies body of Flagstaff homicide victim found in 2020

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- DNA evidence has identified the body of a man found dead in Flagstaff three years ago, and investigators are still seeking more information regarding his death and disappearance.

In October 2020, a body was found in a shallow grave north of Flagstaff off Highway 180 near the Lava Caves. The body was decomposing when found, and investigators could not identify it. However, the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the person was a homicide victim.

In May 2021, investigators sent a DNA sample to a forensic genealogy lab. The results came back in January 2023, connecting the body to a family tree, which one person could not be accounted for. The missing family member was identified as 56-year-old David Clark Wilkinson, who was known to frequent the Phoenix and Prescott areas in 2019 and 2020.

Investigators say Wilkinson was in northern Arizona before his body was found, and a missing person’s flyer was sent out for his disappearance. Shortly after the flyer was released, additional DNA analysis confirmed Wilkinson was the victim.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in this investigation. Wilkinson is described as a 56-year-old white man approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and 165 lbs, with gray hair, a gray beard and glasses. He may have been traveling with one or two dogs and driving a white 1997 Toyota Paseo (pictured below). Investigators believe Wilkinson was camping in the Prescott National Forest and the Coconino National Forest and might’ve talked to other campers.

Investigators say Wilkinson have been traveling with one or two dogs and driving a white 1997 Toyota Paseo. (Arizona's Family)

Anyone with information about this investigation or who had contact with Wilkinson in the spring or summer of 2020 is asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

