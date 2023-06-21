Diehard Phoenix Mercury fan donates gear to adult center

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are plenty of bad things we hear about or see on social media, but here’s Something Good that happened thanks to a Facebook page called Go Gilbert and a generous Phoenix Mercury fan.

On Tuesday, Sarah Allen posted this:

“My son’s adult daycare facility is going to a Mercury game on Wednesday and he’s decided he wants a jersey or t-shirt. Has anyone seen them anywhere??”

While people chimed in where you could buy a Mercury shirt in their area, like Target or Dick’s Sporting Goods. One woman named Kelli Shannon saw the post and did Something Good. You see, Kelli has been a Mercury season ticket holder for about 10 years, and she has a big collection of Mercury gear. She didn’t just donate one shirt for Robbie, she gave a bag full of shirts for everyone at Alexander’s abilities.

The daycare is a group center for adults with differing levels of disability. Robbie’s mom posted a follow-up post on Go Gilbert, saying thanks to Kelly: “Robbie and all the gang from Alexander’s Abilities have mercury shirts to wear!! Wonderful to receive such acts of kindness.”

Kellie wrote back, “I’m just so happy to have found a good home for our ‘collection.’ We love to share our love for the Mercury!”

Sarah tells Arizona’s Family that Robbie has been going to the Mesa campus for a decade. It’s a place to go during the day to learn skills, make friends and have fun. They go to lots of sporting events, including Mercury games.

Sarah says they’re a fantastic organization serving a grateful clientele and their families.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.