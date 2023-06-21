110 ° Day Contest
Diehard Phoenix Mercury fan donates gear to adult center

A Mercury season ticket holder donated shirts and gear to a Mesa adult center after a mother posted on Facebook. (Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are plenty of bad things we hear about or see on social media, but here’s Something Good that happened thanks to a Facebook page called Go Gilbert and a generous Phoenix Mercury fan.

On Tuesday, Sarah Allen posted this:

“My son’s adult daycare facility is going to a Mercury game on Wednesday and he’s decided he wants a jersey or t-shirt. Has anyone seen them anywhere??”

Sarah Allen

While people chimed in where you could buy a Mercury shirt in their area, like Target or Dick’s Sporting Goods. One woman named Kelli Shannon saw the post and did Something Good. You see, Kelli has been a Mercury season ticket holder for about 10 years, and she has a big collection of Mercury gear. She didn’t just donate one shirt for Robbie, she gave a bag full of shirts for everyone at Alexander’s abilities.

The daycare is a group center for adults with differing levels of disability. Robbie’s mom posted a follow-up post on Go Gilbert, saying thanks to Kelly: “Robbie and all the gang from Alexander’s Abilities have mercury shirts to wear!! Wonderful to receive such acts of kindness.”

Kellie wrote back, “I’m just so happy to have found a good home for our ‘collection.’ We love to share our love for the Mercury!”

Sarah tells Arizona’s Family that Robbie has been going to the Mesa campus for a decade. It’s a place to go during the day to learn skills, make friends and have fun. They go to lots of sporting events, including Mercury games.

Sarah says they’re a fantastic organization serving a grateful clientele and their families.

