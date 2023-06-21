Cardinals’ offensive trio ranked worst in league by CBS Sports

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — According to recent rankings from CBS Sports, the Arizona Cardinals’ QB/RB/WR trio — consisting of Colt McCoy, James Conner, and Marquise Brown — are the worst in the NFL, making them one of the weakest teams for the upcoming 2023 season.

Unfortunately, the loss of star quarterback Kyler Murray to a torn ACL has further dampened their chances. Despite being a career backup for various NFL teams, the 36-year-old McCoy has struggled with injuries throughout his career. All CBS Sports staff involved with the rankings unanimously agreed that the Cardinals have the worst roster in the league.

“Kyler Murray tore his ACL in December and the Cardinals have what is pretty clearly the worst roster in football, so there is zero incentive for them to bring him back at any point this season, let alone a significant portion of it,” wrote Jared Dubin. “For that reason, we went with McCoy at quarterback, and the Cardinals were a unanimous pick in dead last by our panel.”

Last year during this time, the Cardinals were ranked 14th in the offensive trio rankings with CBS Sports. However, due to the departure of receiver Deandre Hopkins and Murray’s injury, the team has fallen to the last spot at No. 32.

