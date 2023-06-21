110 ° Day Contest
5-car crash causes major closure on Loop 101 in Surprise

The Department of Public Safety says the 5-vehicle collision is blocking all southbound lanes...
The Department of Public Safety says the 5-vehicle collision is blocking all southbound lanes just before the Grand Avenue off-ramp.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A multi-vehicle crash is causing a major closure on a busy Surprise freeway on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on the Loop 101 southbound lanes near 91st Avenue. The Department of Public Safety says the five-vehicle collision is blocking all southbound lanes just before the Grand Avenue off-ramp. DPS says minor injuries were reported.

The southbound lanes of Loop 101 are closed at Thunderbird Road as crews work to clear the scene and investigate the crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.

