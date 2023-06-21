110 ° Day Contest
3 detained, including teen, after crash involving Phoenix PD cruiser near SR-51

The officer involved was not seriously hurt.
The officer involved was not seriously hurt.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police detained three people, including a teenage girl, after a crash involving an officer’s patrol vehicle on the SR-51 late Tuesday night.

Authorities say the collision happened around 10 p.m. near the northbound Bethany Home Road on-ramp, where the driver crashed into a Phoenix Police SUV and then all three people inside ran off from the scene. Officers were able to track them down and detained two men and the teen girl. Police remained on the scene for several hours, piecing together what led up to the wreck. The officer inside the SUV did not suffer serious injuries.

Police haven’t said whether the driver was ultimately arrested or what possible charges he or the passengers could face.

