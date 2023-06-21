223-acre retreat facility for Veterans opening in Gila County

YOUNG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Young, Arizona, located in Gila County, will soon be a place where the brave men and women who served our county can find a safe haven. On July 15, the Pleasant Valley Veterans Retreat will have a soft opening.

Army Veteran David Campbell, 51, said he’s been praying for a place like this for years.” It’s what we’ve been looking for. It’s a place. It’s serene. The whole world, I feel, is on your shoulders all the time but that leaves you when you come onto this property,” he said.

Campbell said he served in Iraq at a young age. “I was 18 when I was over in Desert Storm. I served only two years. I wish I could’ve done more. I was blown three days after the war ended. I have no memory of what happened. Apparently, I was dead for five minutes,” said Campbell.

Depression, anger and alcoholism followed Campbell for several years. “I’m living proof. I’ve tried committing suicide. I was killed in Iraq. I shouldn’t be here. I tried as hard as I could, but thank God I’m still here. Now I want to save as many Veterans as I can. Hooah!” said Campbell. He plans to be an instructor at the retreat.

Gila County Supervisor, Woody Cline, said the facility is located in the former Ranger District for the Tonto National Forest (TNF). Cline said he learned TNF was planning on moving its Ranger District to another location and would be tearing down buildings on the property, including a 6,000 sq. ft. administrative building.

Since 2017, Cline said they began work to turn the TNF property into a retreat for veterans. He said Congressman Paul Gosar suggested the idea due to the big need to help Veterans in the area.

We’re told $1 million have been poured into the project since then. In 2021, Cline said the TNF signed a Special Use Program to allow Gila County to continue its work on the land but would still need to receive approval from the TNF for projects.

However, the hope is that two new federal bills under consideration will transfer ownership from the TNF to Gila County. “In those bills, it says that this (property) is solely for Veterans. If it’s to be used for any other purpose, like a development or commercial property or anything like that, it will revert back to the federal government,” said Cline.

Cline said the space would provide historical buildings, barracks-style houses, brick residences, an RV park and hiking trails. He said details on programs they’ll be offering Veterans are still being worked on, but one idea is to have a VA mobile clinic visit the property to provide different resources to vets.

