Young man eyes bright future in robotics

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Before the temperatures heat up, Liam and Arizona’s Family’s Ian Schwartz were able to take a trip to the Phoenix Zoo.

We got a behind-the-scenes tortoise tour, learning about these slow-moving creatures. Liam had plenty of questions about what these reptiles eat, how long they live, and how much they weigh. He learned these big beauties can weigh up to 500 pounds!

“Kinda fun,” he said when asked about the reptiles. “It’s been a while since I’ve been in the enclosure with the tortoises.” Liam said he had a great time here, and we were able to chat about what he wants in a family.

He said he would do well in a family that is active. “Outdoors, trips to the forest, explore new places,” he said. “Stuff like that.” Liam is smart and loves to tinker with things. He seems driven, too, already knowing what he wants to do in college and beyond.

“I really like robotics and engineering and hope to get a PHD in that at GCU,” he said. Artificial intelligence is something Liam said he wants to get into while working with mechanical robots. Liam is confident, fun, and clever and thinks Liam, 10 years from now, will have a lot to offer the world.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Liam or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or email info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

