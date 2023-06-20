Two Phoenix homeowners say fake contractor owes them thousands of dollars

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Liz Hargens adores her Phoenix home. But she says her wooden cabinets are way overdue to be replaced. “They have to be the originals,” she told On Your Side. “I think the house was built in like 1952. I just need an upgrade. I love to cook and I wanted to enhance it more. I wanted it to be comfortable.”

So, Liz took the plunge and decided to have a kitchen makeover. On Your Side’s, Gary Harper asked her, “What’s the name of the company you hired?” Liz replied, “I hired Simple Living Services and it’s owned by Dominic Alcarez.”

And this is Dominic Alcarez. He’s a fake contractor with no license, as required by law. Liz says she paid him in the past to remodel her bathroom. So, she says she felt comfortable paying him more than $9,000 to start her kitchen remodel. But, as you can see, the kitchen is the same. Liz provided these emails to On Your Side from Dominic Alcarez, indicating the pandemic, the holidays and other issues stretched her project over three long years.

Upset, Liz finally demanded her $9,000 back, and that’s when she says she received her final email from Dominic Alcarez. She said his response read, “You have asked for your money back, which means you have canceled your contract. So, we’re done. And that was an email and the last I heard from him.”

She’s not alone. Another homeowner tells On Your Side she gave Dominic Alcarez more than $35,000 in 2021 for a remodeling job after he reportedly said he was licensed with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. “He was not licensed. He was not insured,” the woman explained to On Your Side. She claims the Registrar of Contractors number Alcarez provided belongs to another company.

After Louis Trujillo paid Armando Bello-Place $2,600 to start the job, the guy took off and hasn’t been seen in more than a year.

This homeowner only agreed to speak off-camera. But she provided On Your Side with a settlement agreement drawn up by her attorney. It states that Dominic Alcarez agreed to return $22,000 since he did perform some work before vanishing. But she says nothing has been paid. “From day one I think he knew exactly what he was doing. He was robbing Peter to pay Paul,” the homeowner said about Alcarez.

On Your Side reached out to Dominic Alcarez numerous times, and he finally responded to me in an email saying, “Given the complexities involved and the sensitive nature of the matter, we currently do not feel comfortable engaging in discussions or providing further details without first consulting our legal counsel. We understand the importance of transparency and addressing concerns, and we are actively working to resolve the situation.”

Liz and the other homeowner say it’s the first they’ve heard of any kind of resolution and say it’s just another empty promise from Dominic Alcarez. They also believe there are other homeowners in the same situation. “So, I’m extremely frustrated. I’m sad.”

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors is aware of Dominic Alcarez and say they are currently investigating. When there’s an update, On Your Side will let you know.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.