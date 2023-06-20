110 ° Day Contest
Tenants of Phoenix apartment raising safety concerns due to unlit courtyards

Tenants say the courtyard lights at some of the buildings have been out for weeks.
By Casey Torres
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When the sun goes down, safety concerns go up for people living at Omnia at Thomas in Phoenix. Tenants say the courtyard lights at some of the buildings have been out for weeks.

Following a murder right outside their complex’s gate just over a week ago, Kimberly Hunt is on high alert. In a video shared with Arizona’s Family, Kimberly Hunt says, “You can see that it’s very likely for me to get abducted and have no one see it because none of the lights are working.”

She said the lights at a couple of buildings haven’t been working for two months. “I don’t really feel safe. And I have a Pitbull, and I have to walk him every night and as “aggressive” as they are, I don’t even feel safe walking my dog,” said Hunt.

Arizona’s Family talked to other tenants who share her same concerns. One woman said she has her husband walk her from her car to her apartment when she gets home from work around 3 a.m.

Hunt said she sent multiple emails to the office manager and a leasing agent in early June, but no one replied. She said she went to the front office more than a week ago. “They said that they’ve seen my emails, and that I’m not the only person that’s been emailing them, but they never did respond to my emails. And they told me that they would have someone come out and fix it and they would email me when it was fixed,” said Hunt.

Hunt shared an email from one of the managers she received four days ago with Arizona’s Family, stating an electrician confirmed the lights have been fixed. They asked Hunt if the lights outside her complex were working. She said no.

Arizona’s Family also emailed the managers requesting an interview or a statement Monday night. We also went to the front office, where an employee couldn’t comment but said our email was received and that someone would contact us. We did not receive a response by news time.

Hunt said she has to use a flashlight to see her way home and can only make out parts of the building from light coming from a Phoenix Children’s garage nearby. “I just don’t feel safe living here, and I shouldn’t have to hide in my apartment because it’s dark out. I should have the freedom to come and go, and I don’t like having to call a friend when I’m walking from my car to my apartment just so that I can make sure someone is aware, if something happens to me,” said Hunt.

