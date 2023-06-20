Tempe foster home aims to help LGBTQ+ youth thrive

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mulligan’s Manor is one-of-a-kind when it comes to foster homes in Arizona. “I feel like Mulligan’s Manor has carved out a space in the LGBTQ community that wasn’t there before,” said Joseph Cavanaugh.

Cavanaugh is one of the volunteers at the group home. It is open to all foster kids in Arizona but focuses on LGBTQ+ youth. “I had a really hard story when I came out, and my heart was hurt,” he said.

Cavanaugh says he can relate, in a way, to kids who come to the state-certified group home. Some have very tough stories of parents who rejected and even abused their children and teens after finding out they were gay, lesbian or transgender. “A lot of the parents have kids and cannot accept them for who they are,” he said.

Jenny Diaz started Mulligan’s Manor 15 years ago in Tempe. She is a therapist and has worked in the foster care world for a while. After seeing LGBTQ+ youth struggle in foster homes and even be the target of harassment and violence, Diaz knew she needed to create a space where they could succeed. “A lot of times, they come to us with nothing but the clothing on their backs, which is really hard,” Diaz said.

From the Maryvale neighborhood in west Phoenix to the big apple, how these two helped a retail giant create a wave of Pride merchandise.

At the foster home, children get clothing, food, guidance and resources emphasizing self-worth and self-acceptance. “I was placed in the foster care system, and my mother didn’t want me back,” said Venus, a foster teen at Mulligan’s Manor.

The 17-year-old said the support system has turned her turbulent life around. “But now that I have therapy and a support system. I now have a part-time job, and I have straight A’s in my classes,” she said.

Diaz said there are many success stories, such as helping foster youth heal trauma and realize the wants and dreams everyone deserves. “There’s so many kids that have come and gone that have made better lives for themselves,” she said. “I’m very proud. One of my kids is a judge, another a nurse practitioner.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.