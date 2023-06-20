110 ° Day Contest
Teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting at a house party in Gilbert

The teen has been arrested in connection with the death of 18-year-old Jacob Carlson.
The teen has been arrested in connection with the death of 18-year-old Jacob Carlson.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting at a Gilbert house party over the weekend.

Gilbert Police officers arrested the teen Monday night, who faces various charges of second-degree murder, misconduct involving weapons, unlawful discharge of firearms, 3 counts of endangerment, aggravated assault, and first-degree burglary. Police haven’t released the name of the minor because of his age, but say he has been booked at the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility.

The shooting happened near Moore Avenue and Ash Street early Sunday morning where officers found 18-year-old Jacob Carlson shot in the chest and upper torso after a fight broke out at the house during a party. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting remain under investigation.

