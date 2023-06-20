Suns receiving calls on Deandre Ayton post-Beal trade

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns shocked the basketball world after acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul and Landry Shamet on Sunday, igniting a new “Big 3″ in Phoenix. Isaiah Todd and Jordan Goodwin were also sent to the Suns in the package, which has caused some heavy criticism from Wizards fans over the past few days.

This trade automatically makes center Deandre Ayton the fourth-best player on the team, behind Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Since Sunday, the Suns have received many calls on the 7′0″ center over the past 12-18 hours, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“Teams are seeing if now Deandre Ayton is a little more attainable. We’ll see if he’s going to be back on the team or not next year,” Charania told the Pat McAfee show.

The Suns are encountering a significant obstacle as their bench lacks enough depth. To address this, trading Ayton may be a viable solution by plugging the gaps caused by previous trades involving Durant and Beal. Additionally, the Suns are spending a considerable sum of money on these star players, and trading Ayton could alleviate the financial strain on the team.

Notable Suns salaries for the 2023-24 season:



◽️ Kevin Durant — $47.7M

◽️ Bradley Beal — $46.7M

◽️ Devin Booker — $36M

◽️ Deandre Ayton — $32.5M



Phoenix's top four players combine to make $162.9 million. The luxury tax threshold is set to be $162 million 🤯



H/T @spotrac pic.twitter.com/BFo3FOiynJ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 18, 2023

“There are teams that will come calling for him. The Suns know that. He is on the backburner, but they’re ready to move him as soon as the right thing comes along. And at this point, if they can get a couple of really solid role players, that will be the right thing for them,” an executive told NBA insider Sean Deveney.

