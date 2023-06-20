Summer arrives Wednesday with sunny skies for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s another windy and warm day across the state on our last day of Spring ‘23. Wind gusts have topped 30mph in many areas of the High Country. All Red Flag Warnings and wind advisories have been dropped. Still, fire managers have decided to postpone prescribed burn operations until wind gusts drop below levels where they can better manage these beneficial forest operations. Slightly cooler than average temperatures under mostly sunny skies today across the Valley. Tonight, expect lows in the upper 70s under clear skies. Sunny skies again on Wednesday will usher in another day of high ozone levels, so the High Pollution Advisory has been extended for the Valley and Maricopa County. The first day of summer tomorrow, or the summer solstice, officially starts at 7:57 a.m.

High ozone levels for the Valley on Wednesday. (AZ Family)

Breezy across the Valley and windy across the High Country Thursday and Friday as yet another trough of low pressure will dominate our weather pattern. This should bring a few degrees of cooling to drop our daily highs below the average of 106. Look for highs just over 100 degrees on Friday, but a quick warm-up over the weekend. 105 degrees on Saturday and nearing 110 on Sunday.

We have declared a First Alert for Monday with our first 110 of the year. We should see temperatures stay in this range most of next week, so this is our chance to prepare you for this above-average heat stretch to close out a very cool June!

High heat to kick off a hot week! (AZFamily)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.