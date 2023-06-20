Shooting leaves man dead in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot in Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. near 22nd St. and Thomas Road. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting and, upon arrival, found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified yet, and details are extremely limited.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.