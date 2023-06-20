110 ° Day Contest
Shooting leaves man dead in Phoenix

Details are extremely limited.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot in Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. near 22nd St. and Thomas Road. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting and, upon arrival, found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified yet, and details are extremely limited.

