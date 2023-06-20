110 ° Day Contest
New docuseries brings ‘baby Gabriel’ case back into the spotlight

New docuseries on streaming platform Peacock, reopens the decade old mystery of what really...
New docuseries on streaming platform Peacock, reopens the decade old mystery of what really happened to baby Gabriel.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been over a decade since anyone saw Gabriel Johnson. The toddler from Tempe, whose mom, at the time, was named Elizabeth Johnson, allegedly traveled to San Antonio, Texas, and gave the boy up for adoption in a hotel room.

A new docuseries just released on the streaming service Peacock is reopening the investigation with new, never-before-seen interviews with the lead detective in San Antonio. The series also features interviews with veteran Arizona’s Family reporter Mike Watkiss who covered the case extensively when Gabriel first went missing in 2009, and True Crime Arizona host and reporter Briana Whitney.

