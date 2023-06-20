New docuseries brings ‘baby Gabriel’ case back into the spotlight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been over a decade since anyone saw Gabriel Johnson. The toddler from Tempe, whose mom, at the time, was named Elizabeth Johnson, allegedly traveled to San Antonio, Texas, and gave the boy up for adoption in a hotel room.

A new docuseries just released on the streaming service Peacock is reopening the investigation with new, never-before-seen interviews with the lead detective in San Antonio. The series also features interviews with veteran Arizona’s Family reporter Mike Watkiss who covered the case extensively when Gabriel first went missing in 2009, and True Crime Arizona host and reporter Briana Whitney.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.