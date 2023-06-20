Mild temps this week with warm up on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A decent morning to start your morning in Phoenix with temperatures in the 70s.

Plan on a high around 104 degrees later this afternoon. That is a couple of degrees below normal for this time of the year. We will dial the wind down a little bit for you on Tuesday, but breezy conditions will remain in the northern part of the state.

Temperatures are going to hang in the 104 to 106 degrees range for the next several days in Phoenix, with a slight dip by the time we get to Friday. Highs will top out around 101 in Phoenix to end the workweek.

Temps this weekend are going to be hotter, with temperatures climbing to 109 or 110 by Sunday. Monday of next week will be a First Alert Weather Day as high heat enters the region. Temperatures will climb to 113 on Monday! Plan now on how you are going to stay cool in the high heat that is heading our way.

