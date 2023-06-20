Man who sent threatening message to Maricopa County supervisor indicted

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who sent a threatening message to Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates has been indicted, according to Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office.

Phoenix man Ryan Stuart Hadland, 44, has been indicted on charges of using electronic communication to terrify, intimidate, threaten, or harass. The indictment alleges that on Nov. 12, 2022, Hadland sent a threatening email to Gates and now faces up to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

