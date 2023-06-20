110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man who sent threatening message to Maricopa County supervisor indicted

Hadland faces up to 6 months in jail and a hefty fine.
Hadland faces up to 6 months in jail and a hefty fine.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who sent a threatening message to Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates has been indicted, according to Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office.

Phoenix man Ryan Stuart Hadland, 44, has been indicted on charges of using electronic communication to terrify, intimidate, threaten, or harass. The indictment alleges that on Nov. 12, 2022, Hadland sent a threatening email to Gates and now faces up to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail
Barry Jones was reunited with his family on Thursday.
Death row inmate wrongly convicted nearly 30 years ago released from Arizona prison

Latest News

The casino will feature a gaming floor of more than 33,000 square feet.
Gila River Resorts to celebrate fourth casino opening at end of the month
Trainer tends to Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) after he was injured in the first half...
Suns receiving calls on Deandre Ayton post-Beal trade
Wildfire burning in Catalina Mountains reaches 50 acres
No containment of the fire has been reported.
Fire burning northeast of Tucson near Bighorn Fire burn scar