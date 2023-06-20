Man found dead on Black Mountain Preserve trail

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead along a Black Mountain hiking trail early Tuesday morning.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a body found at the trailhead near Military and School House Roads just before 5 a.m. When deputies arrived in the area, they found the man dead.

At this time, detectives believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, but no further details are available.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.