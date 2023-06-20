Man dead after reportedly being shot by teen in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE (3TV/CBS 5) - A teen has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing an El Mirage man Tuesday, investigators say.

El Mirage Police officers responded to a neighborhood near Windrose Dr. and El Mirage Rd just around noon Tuesday after getting several reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old Phoenix man with several gunshot wounds sitting in the driver’s seat of a white car. Paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Investigators learned from witnesses that the suspect ran into a house near the scene off Aster Drive. Just after 2 p.m., officers found and arrested the teenager. He has been booked into a juvenile detention facility on several charges, including murder, aggravated assault, and a minor possessing a firearm.

The case is being forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to determine what charges the teen could face.

