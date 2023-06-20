110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man believed girlfriend was cheating before killing her in Tempe, police say

He was booked on one count of first-degree murder.
He was booked on one count of first-degree murder.(Arizona's Family/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man shot and killed his girlfriend last week in Tempe because he believed she was cheating on him. On June 15, just after 8 p.m., investigators say witnesses called 911 and reported seeing 20-year-old Adrian Aguilar get out of a car on Broadway Road off Interstate 10 and began shooting inside the vehicle where his 18-year-old girlfriend was sitting. Court documents say Aguilar then walked away, shot himself in the chest, and collapsed. Officers arrived and found the teen girl dead. Aguilar was taken to the hospital.

During the initial conversation with police, Aguilar began giving authorities conflicting stories. He claimed gang members went up to his car and began shooting at it as he was driving with his girlfriend, police said. However, evidence collected at the scene and stories from witnesses didn’t match up with Aguilar’s claims. Police told Aguilar that a witness saw him at the crime scene, and he changed his story. He then admitted to shooting the victim, police said.

Aguilar said he had been dating the victim for three months, and they worked together. On the day of the shooting, he said the two left work and went to a pool party before leaving. Court documents say Aguilar was driving the victim home when he saw she was receiving text messages from another man asking her to hang out, which upset Aguilar. He said he believed his girlfriend was dating the other man, but she denied it. However, Aguilar grew angry and felt the victim “wasted his time,” court paperwork states. Investigators say he demanded her to tell the truth and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t. The two continued arguing, and Aguilar reportedly said that if she didn’t admit she was in another relationship, “he would have to hurt her.”

Just after 8 p.m., officers arrived at Broadway Road, east of Interstate 10, and found the man and woman shot.

As the two were driving, Aguilar shot the victim once in the leg because she “would not admit what she had done,” court paperwork states. He then continued driving and shot her a second time in the leg, police said. The victim began crying and asking Aguilar to stop, but he continued driving. Officers say he kept shooting at her, striking her at least once as they approached the victim’s house in Phoenix, but Aguilar then turned around and drove back to Tempe. As they drove, police say a struggle broke out as the victim tried to grab the gun from Aguilar. He crashed into a curb, and the car stopped on Broadway Road. Investigators say Aguilar then grabbed the gun, got out of the vehicle and shot directly at the victim multiple times. Court documents say as Aguilar saw three police cars driving up to him, he shot himself in the chest.

Aguilar was arrested on Friday but remains in the hospital. He was booked on one count of first-degree murder. The teen’s name hasn’t been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa

Latest News

The Forest Service said the algae is throughout Bartlett Lake.
Visitors asked to avoid water at Bartlett Lake due to potentially toxic algae
The City of Phoenix now closes the hiking trails along Piestawa Peak and Camelback Mountain...
City of Phoenix considers expanding closure hours of hiking trails during high heat days
People who list their cars on rental apps say their vehicles are being used to commit crimes,...
Smugglers hiring good drivers to rent cars for criminal acts
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized