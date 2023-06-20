Man believed girlfriend was cheating before killing her in Tempe, police say

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man shot and killed his girlfriend last week in Tempe because he believed she was cheating on him. On June 15, just after 8 p.m., investigators say witnesses called 911 and reported seeing 20-year-old Adrian Aguilar get out of a car on Broadway Road off Interstate 10 and began shooting inside the vehicle where his 18-year-old girlfriend was sitting. Court documents say Aguilar then walked away, shot himself in the chest, and collapsed. Officers arrived and found the teen girl dead. Aguilar was taken to the hospital.

During the initial conversation with police, Aguilar began giving authorities conflicting stories. He claimed gang members went up to his car and began shooting at it as he was driving with his girlfriend, police said. However, evidence collected at the scene and stories from witnesses didn’t match up with Aguilar’s claims. Police told Aguilar that a witness saw him at the crime scene, and he changed his story. He then admitted to shooting the victim, police said.

Aguilar said he had been dating the victim for three months, and they worked together. On the day of the shooting, he said the two left work and went to a pool party before leaving. Court documents say Aguilar was driving the victim home when he saw she was receiving text messages from another man asking her to hang out, which upset Aguilar. He said he believed his girlfriend was dating the other man, but she denied it. However, Aguilar grew angry and felt the victim “wasted his time,” court paperwork states. Investigators say he demanded her to tell the truth and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t. The two continued arguing, and Aguilar reportedly said that if she didn’t admit she was in another relationship, “he would have to hurt her.”

Just after 8 p.m., officers arrived at Broadway Road, east of Interstate 10, and found the man and woman shot.

As the two were driving, Aguilar shot the victim once in the leg because she “would not admit what she had done,” court paperwork states. He then continued driving and shot her a second time in the leg, police said. The victim began crying and asking Aguilar to stop, but he continued driving. Officers say he kept shooting at her, striking her at least once as they approached the victim’s house in Phoenix, but Aguilar then turned around and drove back to Tempe. As they drove, police say a struggle broke out as the victim tried to grab the gun from Aguilar. He crashed into a curb, and the car stopped on Broadway Road. Investigators say Aguilar then grabbed the gun, got out of the vehicle and shot directly at the victim multiple times. Court documents say as Aguilar saw three police cars driving up to him, he shot himself in the chest.

Aguilar was arrested on Friday but remains in the hospital. He was booked on one count of first-degree murder. The teen’s name hasn’t been released.

