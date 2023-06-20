110 ° Day Contest
Man accused of stealing and trying to sell $10K horse in Camp Verde

Xavier Ulysus Renteria was arrested for trying to sell a stolen horse.
Xavier Ulysus Renteria was arrested for trying to sell a stolen horse.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:34 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after stealing a horse valued at $10,000 and trying to sell it in Camp Verde, authorities say.

The horse was reported stolen on March 10. After months of investigating, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office detectives arrested Xavier Ulysus Renteria on June 10 for allegedly trying to sell livestock without a lawful brand, bill of sale or the owner authorizing the sale.

Officials are still searching for the horse named Rez. The unregistered male quarter horse is five years old and described as a 56-inch tall gelding bay horse. Rez has white markings on three legs just above the hoof and a white lighting pattern from his forehead to his nose.

The missing horse is five years old and described as a 56-inch tall gelding bay horse.
The missing horse is five years old and described as a 56-inch tall gelding bay horse.(Arizona's Family)

Anyone with information on Rez’s location is asked to contact CVMO Detective Owsley at 928-554-8300.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

