Man accused of stealing and trying to sell $10K horse in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after stealing a horse valued at $10,000 and trying to sell it in Camp Verde, authorities say.

The horse was reported stolen on March 10. After months of investigating, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office detectives arrested Xavier Ulysus Renteria on June 10 for allegedly trying to sell livestock without a lawful brand, bill of sale or the owner authorizing the sale.

Officials are still searching for the horse named Rez. The unregistered male quarter horse is five years old and described as a 56-inch tall gelding bay horse. Rez has white markings on three legs just above the hoof and a white lighting pattern from his forehead to his nose.

Anyone with information on Rez’s location is asked to contact CVMO Detective Owsley at 928-554-8300.

