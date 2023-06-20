Kingman woman crowned Ms. Senior Arizona 2023

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been almost 30 years since a Kingman woman told herself she would compete in the Ms. Senior Arizona pageant, and now decades later, she received the crown.

On June 10, 60-year-old Christina Robinette received the title of Ms. Senior Arizona after winning a pageant at the Palm Ridge Recreational Center in Sun City.

Robinette is a role model to many seniors across Arizona, proving it’s never too late to experience something new. She had a modeling career in New York, a 15-year gig as Mattel’s Barbie and impersonates Marilyn Monroe and Lucille Ball.

Robinette’s court consists of 1st Runner-Up Lori Morgan of Scottsdale, 2nd Runner-Up Lylla Alejandro of Sun Lakes, 3rd Runner-Up Peggy Jacobs of Peoria and 4th Runner-Up Lynn Willocks, also from Scottsdale.

She will go on to compete for the title of Ms. Senior America in New Jersey this October.

