Jury selection begins in 2001 Paradise Valley teen murder case; stepfather on trial

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jury selection started Monday in the high-profile trial for the murder of Alissa Turney. The Paradise Valley teen disappeared in May 2001, and Alissa’s sister began a podcast and TikTok page to help try and solve her sister’s case. Finally, 19 years later, an arrest was made in 2020.

It’s not often we see “no body” murder trials because they’re hard to prove. Alissa’s remains were never found, but there is a mountain of circumstantial evidence the state has against her stepfather Michael Turney. The jury being selected Monday and Tuesday will decide his fate.

Dozens of secret tapes and phone calls are part of this case. “Should probably have her spayed. How’s that for a disgusting thought? I’m sorry, that’s really gross to say about your own daughter,” Michael can be heard saying in a recording.

Yet of everything detectives discovered, one tape was mysteriously, or coincidentally, never found. “Mike is the only one who says that child returned to that home that day. He does not provide us with the videotape that shows her coming home,” said detective Will Andersen at the time.

It was May 17, 2001. Alissa had just gone to her junior prom at Paradise Valley High School days before; it was almost summer. She lived at home with her stepfather Michael and little sister Sarah Turney. The girls’ mother had died of cancer years earlier.

But on that Thursday, Sarah never saw her big sister again. Her father, Michael, said he picked Alissa up early from school that day. “That was the last time that anyone saw her alive,” said former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel in 2020.

The case would go cold for years until a search warrant was served on Michael’s house in 2008 connected to Alissa’s disappearance. During that, detectives found weapons and secret tapes of Alissa. They arrested Michael after unexpectedly finding and seizing explosives, ammunition, and homemade silencers, but not for Alissa’s disappearance.

However, police said Michael had set up hidden cameras in Alissa’s room and outside the house to keep tabs on her at all times and recorded phone calls about her. “It’s pretty obvious that my dad’s not entirely innocent about every aspect of this entire story. And as an adult reflecting back, it’s easier to see, and it’s pretty shocking,” Sarah had told Arizona’s Family in 2012.

Sarah fought for years to solve her sister’s case and began a podcast in 2017 called ‘Voices for Justice’ and started talking about it on TikTok, bringing awareness worldwide to Alissa’s case. It worked, and in 2020 Michael was arrested for second-degree murder of his stepdaughter.

Arizona’s Family spoke to Michael’s longtime neighbor Judy Wacker after the arrest announcement. “I knew it was Mike. I knew it,” said Wacker. “The whole time he was there, we felt really uncomfortable. We always felt like we were being watched. I used to call him my psycho neighbor.”

Now, we’re just weeks away from the final chapter unfolding in a courtroom. Michael is waiting behind bars, something he may have foreshadowed himself. “You know, my secrets are always told everywhere by a big mouth. Of course, there’s no foundation for them, or I’d be in jail,” he said on a recording.

Since her dad’s arrest, Sarah has not spoken to the media and won’t be until after the trial because she doesn’t at all want to jeopardize the case and justice for Alissa. The prosecutor in this case is the same one who just prosecuted Bryan Patrick Miller in the Canal Murders trial. The court said they should have the jury selected by Tuesday. As of now, the trial is slated to begin on July 6.

