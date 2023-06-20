110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gila River Resorts to celebrate fourth casino opening at end of the month

The casino will feature a gaming floor of more than 33,000 square feet.
The casino will feature a gaming floor of more than 33,000 square feet.(Gila River Resorts & Casino)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gila River Resorts & Casinos is about to celebrate its fourth casino, opening on June 30 and July 1.

The latest location, Santan Mountain Casino, is located near Hunt Highway and Gilbert Road. Opening weekend will feature Las Vegas-style showgirls, aerial drone shows, a Gabby Barrett concert, giveaways and more. There will be a BetMGM sportsbook, gardens, food and beverage options, more than 33,000 square feet of gaming floor, more than 800 slot machines, and 25 table games.

The casino will feature a gaming floor of more than 33,000 square feet.
The casino will feature a gaming floor of more than 33,000 square feet.(Gila River Resorts & Casinos)

The project cost around $180 million and was 20 months in the making, bringing more than 700 jobs to the area. Some revenue from the casino will go directly into the Gila River Indian Community, and still more will be distributed across the state as part of the Arizona Tribal-State Gaming Compact.

On July 2, the first 150 guests to visit the Magic Lamp slot machines can place three max bets for free and keep all earnings. All guests will get a free commemorative t-shirt!

The casino will feature a gaming floor of more than 33,000 square feet.
The casino will feature a gaming floor of more than 33,000 square feet.(Gila River Resorts & Casinos)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail
Barry Jones was reunited with his family on Thursday.
Death row inmate wrongly convicted nearly 30 years ago released from Arizona prison

Latest News

Hadland faces up to 6 months in jail and a hefty fine.
Man who sent threatening message to Maricopa County supervisor indicted
Trainer tends to Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) after he was injured in the first half...
Suns receiving calls on Deandre Ayton post-Beal trade
Wildfire burning in Catalina Mountains reaches 50 acres
No containment of the fire has been reported.
Fire burning northeast of Tucson near Bighorn Fire burn scar