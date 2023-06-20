Gila River Resorts to celebrate fourth casino opening at end of the month

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gila River Resorts & Casinos is about to celebrate its fourth casino, opening on June 30 and July 1.

The latest location, Santan Mountain Casino, is located near Hunt Highway and Gilbert Road. Opening weekend will feature Las Vegas-style showgirls, aerial drone shows, a Gabby Barrett concert, giveaways and more. There will be a BetMGM sportsbook, gardens, food and beverage options, more than 33,000 square feet of gaming floor, more than 800 slot machines, and 25 table games.

The casino will feature a gaming floor of more than 33,000 square feet. (Gila River Resorts & Casinos)

The project cost around $180 million and was 20 months in the making, bringing more than 700 jobs to the area. Some revenue from the casino will go directly into the Gila River Indian Community, and still more will be distributed across the state as part of the Arizona Tribal-State Gaming Compact.

On July 2, the first 150 guests to visit the Magic Lamp slot machines can place three max bets for free and keep all earnings. All guests will get a free commemorative t-shirt!

The casino will feature a gaming floor of more than 33,000 square feet. (Gila River Resorts & Casinos)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.