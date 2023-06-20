110 ° Day Contest
Fire burning northeast of Tucson near Bighorn Fire burn scar

The Ventana Fire is at zero containment so far.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 50-acre wildfire is burning in the Catalina Mountains area, northeast of Tucson, near the Bighorn Fire burn scar.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office and National Forest Service officials report the blaze, now called the Ventana Fire, is burning about 2 miles north of the Craycroft and Placita Alta Reposa area. No containment of the fire has been reported.

No containment of the fire has been reported.(KOLD)

There are no evacuations in place yet, but the following trailheads, parking, and lake areas are closed:

  • Finger Rock trailhead
  • Ventana Canyon trailhead
  • Sabino Canyon overflow parking
  • Pima Canyon trailhead
  • Rose Canyon Lake

