Consumer Reports: Secret discounts for college students

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As a freshman at the University of Alabama, Clare Verille realized how expensive college life can be. “You forget about the little things, going out to dinner, getting new clothes,” Verille said. “So first semester I went over my budget. I blew it.”

Next year, Verille plans to make every penny count. She’ll be working as a summer lifeguard, so she’ll also be looking for bargains! Margot Gilman of Consumer Reports says, “Students can get at least 10-15% off everything from retail to entertainment to food unlocking hundreds of dollars in discounts.”

Some food stores and restaurants near Verille’s campus offer 10% off. But delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash, also have deals.

Are you looking for tech items? Apple and Samsung offer discounts on certain smart products, while the Adobe Creative Cloud Plan gives 60% off to students for the first year. And check out savings from AT&T and Verizon, too.

Need a study break? Hit the entertainment deals. HULU, Apple Music, YouTube, Spotify and Pandora all offer savings, some between 50-75%!

For $7.49 a month, head over to Amazon Prime Student for video and music, along with free delivery and deals on flights and hotels. Gilman says, “Keep in mind students normally have to verify their status with an academic or dot-EDU email or with proof of enrollment.”

Verille says, “I need to get outfits for game days or just social events.” Look no further than Levi’s, Madewell, J.Crew, Nike and Target for discounts on clothes! She says, “For clothing, it’s nice when there’s a discount”.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Consumer Reports. All rights reserved.