110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

City of Phoenix considers expanding closure hours of hiking trails during high heat days

The City of Phoenix now closes the hiking trails along Piestawa Peak and Camelback Mountain...
The City of Phoenix now closes the hiking trails along Piestawa Peak and Camelback Mountain between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. whenever the National Weather Service issues a heat warning day, from May 1 through the end of September.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s something that happens every summer across the Phoenix metro area. Firefighters coming to the rescue to help a hiker in distress. “A lot of people probably over estimate their ability,” said hiker Ken Szymanski. “It’s is easy to do. They don’t think it’s that far. and before you know it, you’re wiped out and need help.”

Signs are posted on Phoenix mountain trails urging hikers to take extra precautions in the extreme heat, but it’s not enough to prevent all the medical emergencies this time of year.

In an effort to better protect the public, the City of Phoenix now closes the hiking trails along Piestawa Peak and Camelback Mountain between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. whenever the National Weather Service issues a heat warning day, from May 1 through the end of September. And there’s talk now of expanding the closure time even more, possibly starting at 9 a.m.

According to the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department, there were eight mountain rescues on closure days last summer, indicating that some hikers got on a trail just before 11 in the morning, then found themselves in a dangerous situation. “At 9 a.m. it could be 105 degrees,” said Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller. “We get to middle of July, its extremely hot, with heat related emergencies these firefighters will rescue someone who has been hiking 2 1/2 hours, if they start at 7 a.m., so we have seen heat related emergencies at 8:30-9:30 in morning.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Congressman Ruben Gallego announced legislation to expand federal disaster assistance for extreme heat emergencies.

Some of the hikers are in favor of expanding the closure hours on high-heat days. Others are not. Longtime Phoenix hiker Reynaldo Olstedt said it’s a fine line between protecting inexperienced climbers and allowing those who know what they are doing to keep coming out, even in the extreme heat.

“The protective side I think is great,” said Olsedt. “On the other side of it, there’s a lot of us who have been here forever and climatized, so 100, 105, 110 degrees, there’s not much difference, so you are prepared for it and come out and do it.”

A recent City of Phoenix survey showed that most hikers favored expanding the hours to close hiking trials on extreme heat days. However, no changes are expected any time soon.

City officials plan to re-evaluate the hiker safety program to determine what is best for the public.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa

Latest News

An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized
A man was shot to death in Phoenix Tuesday morning.
Shooting leaves man dead in Phoenix
Dominic Alcarez is a fake contractor with no license, as required by law.
Two Phoenix homeowners say fake contractor owes them thousands of dollars
An El Mirage teen was arrested after police believe he shot and killed a Phoenix man in a...
Teen accused of shooting, killing man in El Mirage