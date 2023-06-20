City of Phoenix considers expanding closure hours of hiking trails during high heat days

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s something that happens every summer across the Phoenix metro area. Firefighters coming to the rescue to help a hiker in distress. “A lot of people probably over estimate their ability,” said hiker Ken Szymanski. “It’s is easy to do. They don’t think it’s that far. and before you know it, you’re wiped out and need help.”

Signs are posted on Phoenix mountain trails urging hikers to take extra precautions in the extreme heat, but it’s not enough to prevent all the medical emergencies this time of year.

In an effort to better protect the public, the City of Phoenix now closes the hiking trails along Piestawa Peak and Camelback Mountain between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. whenever the National Weather Service issues a heat warning day, from May 1 through the end of September. And there’s talk now of expanding the closure time even more, possibly starting at 9 a.m.

According to the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department, there were eight mountain rescues on closure days last summer, indicating that some hikers got on a trail just before 11 in the morning, then found themselves in a dangerous situation. “At 9 a.m. it could be 105 degrees,” said Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller. “We get to middle of July, its extremely hot, with heat related emergencies these firefighters will rescue someone who has been hiking 2 1/2 hours, if they start at 7 a.m., so we have seen heat related emergencies at 8:30-9:30 in morning.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Congressman Ruben Gallego announced legislation to expand federal disaster assistance for extreme heat emergencies.

Some of the hikers are in favor of expanding the closure hours on high-heat days. Others are not. Longtime Phoenix hiker Reynaldo Olstedt said it’s a fine line between protecting inexperienced climbers and allowing those who know what they are doing to keep coming out, even in the extreme heat.

“The protective side I think is great,” said Olsedt. “On the other side of it, there’s a lot of us who have been here forever and climatized, so 100, 105, 110 degrees, there’s not much difference, so you are prepared for it and come out and do it.”

A recent City of Phoenix survey showed that most hikers favored expanding the hours to close hiking trials on extreme heat days. However, no changes are expected any time soon.

City officials plan to re-evaluate the hiker safety program to determine what is best for the public.

