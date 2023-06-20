Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is dead after he shot a Department of Public Safety trooper and led police on a chase before crashing in Phoenix on Monday morning, investigators say. Just after 11:30 a.m., Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix Police says a DPS trooper tried to pull over a driver near 21st Avenue and Thomas Road when he began shooting at the trooper multiple times. The trooper was struck, and the suspect sped off. The trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Phoenix police officers were called to help the trooper. Soliz says officers found the driver pulling into a house near 27th Avenue and Garfield Street, but then he left. Phoenix Police continued following the man a few blocks away near 35th Avenue and Holly Street, just north of McDowell Road. However, the driver then began shooting at officers and one officer returned fire, Soliz said. The man continued driving away while shooting at another officer. The second officer’s patrol SUV was hit by bullets, and he was injured by shrapnel from the gunfire, investigators said. The Phoenix officer was taken to the hospital.

Officials say the man continued driving away near 36th and Virginia avenues when he crashed into a brick wall. He was found dead inside the car with a gunshot wound, Soliz said. However, it’s unclear whether the man shot himself or police shot him.

Soliz says the trooper and officer are expected to be OK. The two will be released from the hospital later Monday evening. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to our DPS family, as well as the trooper and his loved ones,” she said. “Our thoughts are also with our Phoenix officer as they’re both recovering.”

Neighbors say they heard the police helicopter, and one woman caught patrol cars flying through the neighborhood on her security camera.

The suspect hasn’t been identified. The Department of Public Safety has not yet commented on the situation. This is the 32nd shooting involving law enforcement in Maricopa County and the 42nd in Arizona.

