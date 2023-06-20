110 ° Day Contest
Buddy benches installed at schools, courtesy of Arizona Diamondbacks

The Buddy Bench is designed to combat bullying and build friendships.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Be Kind Buddy Benches were installed at Be King schools across Arizona thanks to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Complete Health.

The benches are designed for kids looking for a new friend- a safe place to boost their morale. Each bench is donated free of charge. “We know this bench will foster new friendships and spread kindness throughout the school,” said one parent.

The Be King People Project mission statement reads:

The organization is based out of Scottsdale, and you can learn more here.

