Buddy benches installed at schools, courtesy of Arizona Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Be Kind Buddy Benches were installed at Be King schools across Arizona thanks to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Complete Health.

The benches are designed for kids looking for a new friend- a safe place to boost their morale. Each bench is donated free of charge. “We know this bench will foster new friendships and spread kindness throughout the school,” said one parent.

The Be King People Project mission statement reads:

The mission of The Be Kind People Project is to deliver relevant learning and youth development opportunities that inspire humanity, academic achievement, healthy living, and initiate a positive change in the learning environment for students wherever and however they learn.

The organization is based out of Scottsdale, and you can learn more here.

