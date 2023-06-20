110 ° Day Contest
Arizona collegiate ballplayers participating in MLB Combine

By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The 2023 MLB Combine is taking place from June 20-23 at Chase Field, featuring numerous ballplayers from Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and Grand Canyon University prior to the 2023 MLB Draft.

The MLB Combine, which was inaugurated in 2021, provides a platform for young prospects to exhibit their abilities to scouts in anticipation of the MLB Draft.

Grand Canyon University shortstop Jacob Wilson is among those headlining the combine. Wilson, currently the ranked #7 MLB draft prospect, put up extraordinary numbers over his collegiate career with GCU, posting a .361 average in three seasons with the school. He’s seen as “one of the better pure hitters in the class” and “one who consistently finds the barrel.” Other GCU participants are Homer Bush Jr. (No. 94) and Zach Thornton (No. 163).

Arizona State’s Luke Keaschall (No. 90), Ross Dunn (No. 138), and Khristian Curtis (No. 184) are also participating in the MLB Combine, along with University of Arizona’s Chase Davis, ranked No. 39 due to “his tremendous raw power from the left side of the plate.” Davis “has the ability to drive the ball to all fields, with plenty of opposite-field pop and a buggy whip of a swing,” according to MLB.com.

The 2023 MLB Draft will take place in Seattle, WA, from July 9-11.

