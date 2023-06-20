110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”
Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:06 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 7-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the San Antonio Police Department in Texas is searching for Amarianna Benavidez.

The 7-year-old girl is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shit, purple shorts and no shots.

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police did not initially describe the circumstances leading up to the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Amarianna’s location should call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail

Latest News

An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized
Trooper, officer recovering from injuries after shooting in Phoenix
One tenant said she sent multiple emails to the office manager and a leasing agent in early...
Tenants of Phoenix apartment raising safety concerns due to unlit courtyards
Christina Robinette, 60, received the title of Ms. Senior Arizona after winning a pageant at...
Kingman woman crowned Ms. Senior Arizona 2023