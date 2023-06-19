110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Temperatures back up to the 100s this week

Expected another round of gusty winds for Monday in Arizona.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild morning to start in Phoenix, with many locations in the 70s and 80s.

Plan on another toasty day out there with temps climbing to 105 degrees later this afternoon. It won’t be as hot as Sunday when our temps hit 109 in Phoenix. That was the hottest day we’ve seen so far this year.

Expected another round of gusty winds for Monday in Arizona. Gusts in northern Arizona could peak at around 40 or so mph later this afternoon. Please use caution outside and avoid starting a wildfire. The wind will relax a little bit for Tuesday as a trough passes to the north of the state.

This trough will help knock our temps down a bit, with most days seeing highs of around 105. By the end of the week, another trough will swing into town, kicking our temps below normal to around 102. It looks like the heat is on by the weekend. Highs will climb to around 106 on Saturday and 110 on Sunday.

This will be our first 110 of the season in what has been a very mild June!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail

Latest News

Temperatures back up to the 100s this week
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9pm update for 6/18/2023
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5pm update for 6/18/2023
Our average temperature for this time of the year is 105 degrees.
Hottest day of the year in Phoenix so far