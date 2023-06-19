Temperatures back up to the 100s this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild morning to start in Phoenix, with many locations in the 70s and 80s.

Plan on another toasty day out there with temps climbing to 105 degrees later this afternoon. It won’t be as hot as Sunday when our temps hit 109 in Phoenix. That was the hottest day we’ve seen so far this year.

Expected another round of gusty winds for Monday in Arizona. Gusts in northern Arizona could peak at around 40 or so mph later this afternoon. Please use caution outside and avoid starting a wildfire. The wind will relax a little bit for Tuesday as a trough passes to the north of the state.

This trough will help knock our temps down a bit, with most days seeing highs of around 105. By the end of the week, another trough will swing into town, kicking our temps below normal to around 102. It looks like the heat is on by the weekend. Highs will climb to around 106 on Saturday and 110 on Sunday.

This will be our first 110 of the season in what has been a very mild June!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.