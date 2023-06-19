110 ° Day Contest
Tempe traffic at Baseline, I-10 slowed

There is no word when all of the lanes will re-open.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:39 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcycle crash has shut down the eastbound lanes on I-10 in Tempe early Monday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened near Baseline Road with unknown injuries. All lanes are closed on the interstate in the area, so drivers are asked to use caution while driving through the area.

Details are extremely limited, and there is no word on when the lane will reopen.

