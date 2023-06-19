110 ° Day Contest
Suspect dead after allegedly shooting DPS trooper in west Phoenix

Active police investigation scene near 21st Ave and Thomas in Phoenix.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot by a suspect near 21st Ave and Thomas Monday morning(azfamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police and DPS are investigating a trooper-involved shooting in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened after 11 a.m. Monday near 35th Ave. and Holly Street. Officials say the suspect fled the scene leading police on a short pursuit. The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a brick wall near 36th and Virginia Avenues, where the unidentified suspect was pronounced dead. It’s not immediately clear how the suspect died.

A DPS trooper has been injured during an officer-involved shooting on Monday.
A DPS trooper has been injured during an officer-involved shooting on Monday.(Arizona's Family)

Paramedics from Phoenix Fire rushed the trooper to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from Phoenix Police.

The Department of Public Safety has not yet commented on the situation. This is the 32nd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 42nd in Arizona.

This is a developing story. Please check back for the latest updates.

