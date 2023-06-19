Suspect dead after allegedly shooting DPS trooper in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police and DPS are investigating a trooper-involved shooting in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened after 11 a.m. Monday near 35th Ave. and Holly Street. Officials say the suspect fled the scene leading police on a short pursuit. The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a brick wall near 36th and Virginia Avenues, where the unidentified suspect was pronounced dead. It’s not immediately clear how the suspect died.

A DPS trooper has been injured during an officer-involved shooting on Monday. (Arizona's Family)

Paramedics from Phoenix Fire rushed the trooper to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from Phoenix Police.

A heavy police presence at 21st Avenue and Thomas. Phoenix Police investigating officer-involved shooting. Suspect is dead and suspect’s vehicle crashed near 36th Avenue and Virginia Avenue. Will update with any new info, including condition of officer ASAP #azfamily pic.twitter.com/gude32WyGO — Elliott Polakoff (@ElliottPolakoff) June 19, 2023

The Department of Public Safety has not yet commented on the situation. This is the 32nd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 42nd in Arizona.

