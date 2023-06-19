110 ° Day Contest
St. Mary’s Food Bank seeks volunteers in Phoenix

St. Mary's needs more volunteers to make ends meet and ensure everyone gets the breakfasts, lunches, and boxes they need.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - St. Mary’s Food Bank is seeking local volunteers to help load vehicles, prep meals, etc., for families in need.

Around 2,000 more families are coming to the food bank assistance than the typical crowd. Jerry Brown, director of Public Relations, said that the number of seniors seeking help has exploded. “Two years ago, we were seeing maybe 150-175 families, and now we’re touching 500 families a day now,” he said. “That’s really breaking into the number of volunteers we need to help us not only to hand those boxes out to folks but to build lunches for our summer feeding program.”

Brown said that 4,285 lunches are made daily to ensure children get the nutrition they need. “They’re also building 2,500 breakfasts as well,” he said. “We just don’t have enough volunteers.” Brown said even an extra 20 to 25 hands daily would make a difference. “They’re so appreciative. So many people thought they had enough money with fixed incomes, and then inflation skyrocketed...and then for the first time in their lives, they’re coming to a foodbank for help,” Brown said.

Any food that isn’t distributed is recycled and taken to local shelters to ensure no food is wasted. Click here to learn more about St. Mary’s and how to volunteer. Volunteers arrive around 7:30 a.m. and keep packing lunches until they’re complete.

