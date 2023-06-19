110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police: Suspect in Arizona double homicide who was shot remains hospitalized in Las Vegas

Police responded to the residence at about 5:45 p.m. Friday “in reference to a 911 open line...
Police responded to the residence at about 5:45 p.m. Friday “in reference to a 911 open line where a female was yelling for help.”(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (AP) - Police say a California man who fatally stabbed two people recently at a residence in Bullhead City on the Arizona-Nevada line before he was shot by a neighbor and taken into custody remains hospitalized on Sunday.

Detectives were continuing to investigate Friday’s killings as a double homicide in the Arizona community along the Colorado River across from Laughlin, Nevada, police said Sunday. They identified the suspect as Aaron Michael Bryant, 31, of Eureka, California, and said he remained hospitalized Sunday in Las Vegas.

“He is still there receiving medical treatment” at a Las Vegas hospital, Bullhead City police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said in an email to The Associated Press.

The victims, a man and a woman who had tried to call the police for help, were identified as two Bullhead City residents — Tommy Edward Hinton, 62, and Annette Lee Hinton, 59.

Police responded to the residence at about 5:45 p.m. Friday “in reference to a 911 open line where a female was yelling for help.” “Dispatch received an additional call of a male stabbing a female,” police said in a statement.

“Through the course of their investigation, it was determined that there was an argument” and that Bryant stabbed the victims before being shot by a male neighbor, police said. The neighbor hasn’t been identified. No formal charges had been filed late Sunday.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the victims were related or whether Bryant had an attorney who could comment for him.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail

Latest News

The Skywalk is a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that extends 70 feet out over the canyon’s rim.
A 33-year-old man fell 4,000 feet to his death from the Grand Canyon Skywalk in Arizona, authorities say
Multiple sources claim this is the new Big 3 for the Phoenix Suns.
Phoenix Suns acquire Bradley Beal from Washington Wizards
“These conditions will cause increased risk of heat illness for people outdoors or in non-air...
Heat wave triggers big storms, power outages in US Southeast, raises wildfire concerns in Southwest
The fire is around 12 acres, and there have been no injuries.
Brush fire breaks out along I-17 in north Phoenix