Pima County will build a 134 mile internet ring to bring services to rural areas
By Bud Foster
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:03 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County will build a 134 mile internet ring that encircles most of the county providing internet service to thousands of homes that either don’t have internet or whose service is spotty.

It became obvious during the pandemic, when schools closed and forced students into in home learning, that thousands of school children did not have the internet connections needed to keep up.

District 1 County Supervisor Rex Scott, a former educator, says it put many families and students at risk when it came to their education.

Some families resorted to creative ways to get around the poor service.

“I heard the story of a family who had to take all of their children in one car and sit in the parking lot of one of our libraries so that their students could complete their assignments,” Scott said.

That’s just one reason the White House awarded Pima County a $30 million grant from the Inflation Reduction Act to install what is called the “middle mile” internet which will close the gap for the tens of thousands of rural households who lack high speed services in areas which include Picture Rocks, Three Points, Avra Valley and Vail. “This ring doesn’t provide internet service in and of itself,” said Javier Baca, the director of internet services for Pima County. “It provides access to those internet providers in a much more affordable way.”

Service providers could never afford to lay the cables to provide the service to sparsely populated areas and still turn a profit so the rural areas have been left out.

But now, with the feds doing the heavy financial lifting, those providers will be able to cheaply provide services even in low population areas.

The service providers will be able to tap into the 134 mile line which will allow them to lay the last mile of line to the homes providing the internet at a very low or much cheaper rate.

The county will benefit in many ways.

“People who have have higher access to broadband services, they earn more, their wages are higher, there is lower unemployment and there is a much better opportunity for economic development,” said Jan Lesher, the Pima County Administrator.

And that economic development is why Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and Tucson are also on board. The county will need to pay a $12 million match. Having more partners throughout the valley makes that easier.

The program is for five years, and at the end of that, the nearly one in five households that are now without reliable service, will become a part of the 21st century.

