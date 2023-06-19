Investigation underway after a body was found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa

MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they are investigating a body found inside a vehicle that was parked along the Red Mountain section of Loop 202 in Mesa Monday.

A department spokesperson said details are limited, but did confirm someone found the body inside a vehicle parked along an offramp along the freeway near the Country Club Drive exit, according to officials. The westbound offramp is closed, and drivers are asked to find alternate routes. There is no word when the ramp will re-open.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates as we get them.

