Investigation underway after a body was found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa

DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they are investigating a body found inside a vehicle that was parked along the Red Mountain section of Loop 202 in Mesa Monday.

A department spokesperson said details are limited, but did confirm someone found the body inside a vehicle parked along an offramp along the freeway near the Country Club Drive exit, according to officials. The westbound offramp is closed, and drivers are asked to find alternate routes. There is no word when the ramp will re-open.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates as we get them.

