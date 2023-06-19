110 ° Day Contest
Hottest day of the year in Phoenix so far

Today marks the hottest day of the year so far, with Phoenix reaching 109 degrees. Holly Bock has the forecast.
By Holly Bock
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Father’s Day! Today marks the hottest day of the year so far, with Phoenix reaching 109 degrees. Our average temperature for this time of the year is 105 degrees, and the record today was 117 degrees, set back in 2021.

It is breezy to windy across the state, and that will continue into Monday, all thanks to a weather disturbance moving into the Pacific Northwest. The gusty conditions and low relative humidity will increase fire danger. The NWS has put out a Fire Weather Warning for southern Arizona and northern and western Arizona. They have also issued a Wind Advisory for Mohave County and parts of the high country like Flagstaff and the Rim.

By Tuesday, the wind will weaken, and it will just be breezy across the state. With this system, temperatures will cool slightly to be at or near the average temperature throughout the majority of the work week. By next weekend, a ridge looks to build north into the region and warm temperatures back up near 108 degrees by Sunday.

