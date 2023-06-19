110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Black-owned wine bar in Arizona reflects on success ahead of Juneteenth

Two days before the grand opening during Super Bowl week, an alleged drunk driver slammed into the patio’s fence and broke a window.
By Casey Torres
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It became a federally recognized holiday in 2021. It’s a time of celebrating accomplishments, like Arizona’s first Black-owned wine bar.

Celebrity Chef Nik Fields is the owner of Chic Chef 77 in Tempe. The wine bar opened in February, but things didn’t go off without a hitch. Two days before the grand opening during Super Bowl week, an alleged drunk driver slammed into the patio’s fence and broke a window. “I mean, we had to shut down. We couldn’t open. But we opened a week later. It is what it is. We feel everything happens for a reason, but we’re here now,” said Mesha Holmes, General Manager and Mixologist at Chic Chef 77.

She said the community stepped up to help. “I don’t think we really knew that we had that much support, but everybody came together,” said Holmes. With the continued support comes reflection ahead of Juneteenth. “Back then, we never really existed. We kind of had to fight for what we want here, and now we’re getting it,” said Holmes.

The crash happened just days after the business opened on Feb. 8 as the first Black-owned bistro and wine bar in Arizona.

When asked how it felt when Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday two years ago, Holmes said, “It just feels uplifting. It feels empowering. It feels like, okay, we got our foot in the door here too. We knocked down another door. We knocked down another barrier.”

Holmes said Fields is using her bar as a blueprint for other Black-owned businesses she mentors so that they can, too, reach success. “As a strong black woman, I love her. I appreciate it because she’s showing the masses what she can do,” said Holmes.

Chic Chef 77 is closed on Mondays. Juneteenth celebrations at the wine bar will take place the rest of the week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail

Latest News

Teen dead after shooting at house party in Gilbert
Man dead after overnight stabbing in Gilbert
Phoenix man to paddleboard around the US to raise money for autism charity
Leavitt will start his paddle boarding journey at Tempe Town Lake next Sunday for his 68th...
Phoenix man to paddleboard around the US to raise money for students with autism