Families celebrate Juneteenth at Gilbert event

GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) - Families celebrated Juneteenth at the Gilbert Southeast Regional Library with music and education. Juneteenth is a now-federally recognized holiday commemorating enslaved people’s emancipation in America.

“I like how there is events that actually teach the history how it happened,” said Alexi Nolen, who used to celebrate this day before the federal government recognized it. “I always take this day off to celebrate black history,” said Nolen. “We did a lot of celebrations and cookouts and all that good stuff.”

Dr. Karen Hardin, NAACP President of Maricopa County, said, “If we don’t understand history, we are destined to repeat it.” That’s why she said education on this day really matters. “Its letting people know that we all have to be united and we all need to understand the significance of Juneteenth,” said Dr. Hardin. “It means freedom and equality for everyone.”

If you want to get involved with the Maricopa County branch of the NAACP, click here.

