Eastbound lanes re-open at Baseline, I-10 in Tempe

There is no word when the lanes will re-open.(ADOT)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:39 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The eastbound lanes of I-10 have re-opened after a motorcycle crash shut them down early Monday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials have been investigating a motorcycle crash that happened near Baseline Road. DPS officials told Arizona’s Family the motorcyclist veered into a pickup truck, throwing him from his bike. He died from his injuries at the scene.

The truck driver temporarily lost control of the vehicle during the crash, causing it to spin, but was uninjured. Officials say the man cooperated with DPS at the scene and was released after he gave a statement. Reportedly, he will not be charged with anything. All lanes were temporarily closed during the initial investigation for several hours but have since re-opened.

