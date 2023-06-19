Diamondbacks pitching falters again in blowout loss to Guardians

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Father’s Day at the ballpark; nothing gets better than that. A crowd of 42,031 fans arrived at Chase Field Sunday afternoon, hoping to see a sweep on the middling Cleveland Guardians, whom the Diamondbacks had just beaten on Saturday, 6-3. It only took until the fifth inning for fans to beat the post-game traffic.

Once again, Zach Davies struggled on the mound. In his last two starts, the 30-year-old pitcher has not gone beyond the 4th inning, giving up 12 runs in 6.2 innings, as eight of those runs came on Sunday. Interestingly enough, both of Davies’ last two starts have ended with infielder Josh Rojas taking his talents to the mound.

As Davies left the game, he couldn’t help but hear the fans’ disapproval of his performance. As he went to the dugout, the Father’s Day crowd erupted in boos. But the beating didn’t stop there as reliever Jose Ruiz took over for Davies, hoping to extinguish the fire. However, his outing did not go as planned, allowing three more runs to Guardians hitters. As expected, Diamondbacks fans again expressed frustration with a chorus of boos.

“Today stinks,” Davies said. “I’ve played for a while, and I’ve seen it happen to a lot of guys -- even the best -- so a short memory is the key. I wish I could go back out there and right it tomorrow, but I’ll work with [the pitching coaches], and those are the things that will get me right.”

While Davies is taking most of the blame for the team’s loss, other factors came into play. The game started on a rough note, with shortstop Nick Ahmed committing an error on the first batter, setting the tone for the rest of the game. On top of that, Chase Field’s lights went out in the bottom of the first inning, causing a 15-minute delay before resuming. The Diamondbacks stated that the delay was a “temporary loss of power that affected some lights and sound.”

The Diamondbacks struggled with runners in scoring position, going 1-for-12, as they plan to investigate their performance before their upcoming road trip. Given Davies’ recent struggles and the team’s 43-29 record, there is speculation about the Diamondbacks’ plans for the upcoming trade deadline.

With only two proven starters in Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly and a seemingly stressful bullpen, the Diamondbacks will likely trade for a starting pitcher and bullpen help. Former Cy Young Award winners Shane Bieber and Corbin Burnes and closer Aroldis Chapman have been mentioned nationally as potential trade targets.

The upcoming week will be busy for the Diamondbacks, as they begin a three-game series on June 19 against the Milwaukee Brewers, followed by a trip to Washington D.C. to make up for a game canceled due to the Canada fires on June 8. After the one-game makeup against the Nationals, the team will head to the Bay Area to play against the San Francisco Giants.

Merrill Kelly will take on Burnes in Monday’s matinee in Milwaukee as the team hopes to rebound from Sunday afternoon’s loss.

