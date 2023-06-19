Crews work to extinguish brush fire south of Globe

KEARNY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire crews in Pinal County are working to extinguish a brush fire that ignited near the town of Kearny on Sunday.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m., approximately six miles northwest of Kearny, which is 45 miles south of Globe.

The Arizona State Forestry says the fire has spread to 25 acres, and hand crews and multiple engines are on the scene trying to put out the blaze. The Florence-Kelvin highway will have intermittent closures as crews tackle the fire from the ground and drop retardant on it from the air.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says State Route 177 is closed in both directions at milepost 151 near the Florence-Kelvin Highway. There is no estimated time of reopening.

#KelvinFire estimated at 25 acres, approx. 6 mi. NW Kearny. #AZForestry hand crew assigned to incident with add’l resources including engines en route. Florence-Kelvin Hwy to have intermittent closures due to SEATs working & dropping retardant #AZFire #PinalCounty https://t.co/OGeydc2n1H pic.twitter.com/yxumgw8H1Y — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 19, 2023

