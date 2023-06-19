110 ° Day Contest
Chino Valley man named Volunteer of the Year

Knight also serves on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Chino Valley, AZ.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Jonathan Knight has been named Desert Financial’s Volunteer of the Year after clocking more than 320 hours of volunteer work in Arizona.

Only 25% of adults volunteer every year, but Knight seems to be making up the difference! He has worked with 24 different organizations and 160 different events--just in one year! That’s equivalent to 8 weeks of full-time work. As part of the reward for the nomination, Knight chose a nonprofit to receive $1,500. He chose Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters--he serves on the board!

He also donated money and won a trophy, a bag of local gifts, and a $200 gift card. Want to nominate someone for our segment? Click here!

