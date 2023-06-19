Chino Valley man named Volunteer of the Year

CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Jonathan Knight has been named Desert Financial’s Volunteer of the Year after clocking more than 320 hours of volunteer work in Arizona.

Only 25% of adults volunteer every year, but Knight seems to be making up the difference! He has worked with 24 different organizations and 160 different events--just in one year! That’s equivalent to 8 weeks of full-time work. As part of the reward for the nomination, Knight chose a nonprofit to receive $1,500. He chose Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters--he serves on the board!

He also donated money and won a trophy, a bag of local gifts, and a $200 gift card. Want to nominate someone for our segment? Click here!

