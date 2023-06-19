110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Celebrate Juneteenth with downtown Phoenix’s Latha restaurant

A restaurant in downtown Phoenix is bringing tasty African cuisine to the Valley.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monday is Juneteenth, the holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. It honors the freedom of those enslaved in Texas on June 19, 1865, as they hadn’t heard the news about the Emancipation Proclamation.

Arizona’s Family hosted the owners of Latha, an African restaurant in downtown Phoenix, in the studio. “We opened in early April,” said owner Evelia Davis. “We call it a place to eat, drink, vibe, and shop.” In Swahili, Latha means “flavor.”

The kitchen is intended to be a pan-African kitchen, bringing all kinds of tasty dishes from across the continent. At the bar, you’ll find all sorts of drinks inspired by fruits and spices across Africa and globally. If you’re not a drinker, there are mocktails available as well. Inside the shop, you can even find chocolate from Ghana!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail

Latest News

Celebrating Juneteenth with Latha's diverse African cuisine
“A great summer party starts with great food,” says James Beard Award-winning celebrity Chef...
4 mouth-watering summer recipes from award-winning Chef Karen Akunowicz
Wisconsin Cheese - Rainbow Roasted Beet Salad
Roasted Rainbow Beet Salad
Grilled Feta Nicoise salad
Grilled Feta Nicoise Salad