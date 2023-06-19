Celebrate Juneteenth with downtown Phoenix’s Latha restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monday is Juneteenth, the holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. It honors the freedom of those enslaved in Texas on June 19, 1865, as they hadn’t heard the news about the Emancipation Proclamation.

Arizona’s Family hosted the owners of Latha, an African restaurant in downtown Phoenix, in the studio. “We opened in early April,” said owner Evelia Davis. “We call it a place to eat, drink, vibe, and shop.” In Swahili, Latha means “flavor.”

The kitchen is intended to be a pan-African kitchen, bringing all kinds of tasty dishes from across the continent. At the bar, you’ll find all sorts of drinks inspired by fruits and spices across Africa and globally. If you’re not a drinker, there are mocktails available as well. Inside the shop, you can even find chocolate from Ghana!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.