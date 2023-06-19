Arizona Diamondbacks recall Alek Thomas from Triple-A Reno, option Josh Rojas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Diamondbacks announced that they’ve recalled 23-year-old Alek Thomas from Triple-A Reno on Monday. In a corresponding move, Josh Rojas was optioned, allowing the struggling infielder to fix his struggles to be brought up later in the season.

Thomas was one of the starting outfielders on the Diamondbacks’ Opening Day roster, which consisted of Corbin Carroll and Jake McCarthy, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. serving in the platoon role. Plans quickly changed as Thomas began the season in a slump. In 39 games, Thomas batted .195 with two home runs and a .579 OPS and struggled mightily against left-handers before his demotion on May 17.

In 26 games with Triple-A Reno, Thomas significantly improved his approach at the plate. He slashed .348/.409/.518 with three home runs and 31 RBIs while hitting an impressive .306 against lefties, only striking out six times in 36 plate appearances.

Rojas began the season strong, batting .287 in April while platooning with veteran Evan Longoria. Since the beginning of May, Rojas started a steep decline, batting .188 with a .519 OPS and decreasing his season average to .235, all while accumulating a -0.3 WAR.

With Emmanuel Rivera exceeding expectations at third base, the Alek Thomas promotion gives the Diamondbacks more depth in the outfield. Thomas has primarily played center in his D-backs career, as this shifts Carroll and McCarthy to the corners while Pavin Smith will occupy a backup first baseman/designated hitter role.

